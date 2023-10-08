Mongolian weightlifter Buyandelger fails drugs test at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua) 10:53, October 08, 2023

HANGZHOU, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- The International Testing Agency (ITA) reported on Friday that Mongolian weightlifter Erdenezul Buyandelger has failed a drugs test during the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The sample was collected by the ITA at the Hangzhou Asiad during an out-of-competition anti-doping control performed on October 1, according to the ITA, which revealed that Buyandelger had tested positive for the non-specified prohibited steroid drostanolone metabolite.

"The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect. She has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample," said the ITA.

Buyandelger, 19, finished 12th in the weightlifting women's 55kg on September 30.

