S. Korea's Park Hyejeong wins gold of Women's +87Kg of Weightlifting at 19th Asian Games
Gold Medalist Park Hyejeong of South Korea attends the awarding ceremony for the Women's +87Kg of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Silver medalist Son Younghee of South Korea attends the awarding ceremony for the Women's +87Kg of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Bronze Medalist Jung Aram of South Korea attends the awarding ceremony for Women's 87Kg of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Park Hyejeong of South Korea competes during the Women's +87Kg of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Jung Aram of South Korea competes during Women's 87Kg Group A match of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Park Hyejeong of South Korea competes during the Women's +87Kg of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Park Hyejeong of South Korea competes during the Women's +87Kg of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Gold Medalist Park Hyejeong (C) of South Korea, silver medalist Son Younghee (L) of South Korea and bronze medalist Duangaksorn Chaidee of Thailand attend the awarding ceremony for the Women's +87Kg of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Duangaksorn Chaidee of Thailand competes during the Women's +87Kg of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
