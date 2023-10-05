China welcomes U.S. congressional delegation's visit: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:58, October 05, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to lead a bipartisan delegation of senators to visit China, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson made the remarks after Schumer announced that he will lead a bipartisan delegation of senators to China in the coming days.

"We hope this visit will contribute to a more objective understanding of China in the U.S. Congress, increase dialogue and communication between the legislatures of our two countries, and add positive factors to the growth of China-U.S. relations," said the spokesperson.

