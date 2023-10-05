Tourism booms across China during Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday

Xinhua) 14:32, October 05, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 3, 2023 shows tourists taking boats on Lijiang River in Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which lasts from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Photo by Liu Zheng/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Zhanqiao scenic area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 3, 2023.

The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which lasts from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Photo by Huang Jiexian/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 3, 2023 shows tourists taking photos in a village near Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which lasts from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 3, 2023 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces.

The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which lasts from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 3, 2023 shows tourists taking boats at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which lasts from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Hongyu)