6.1-magnitude quake hits Izu Islands, Japan -- USGS
(Xinhua) 11:00, October 05, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Izu Islands, Japan, at 0159 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 29.96 degrees north latitude and 139.95 degrees east longitude.
