China has ability, resolve to protect national interests, people's health: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:56, September 28, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has the ability and resolve to protect its national interests and people's health, and the sound growth of the oceanic fishing sector, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing in response to reports that the Chinese government is monitoring the marine radioactivity of waters under its jurisdiction.

Wang said that monitoring of the level of radiation in the ocean, emergency measures on aquatic imports from Japan and risk monitoring of nuclear-contamination of aquatic products are all legitimate, reasonable steps to respond to Japan's discharge of nuclear-contaminated water and protect the national interests and public welfare.

The discharge will last decades, Wang said, adding that great uncertainty remains as to whether the contaminated water will be up to standard after treatment.

"Let me stress that the Chinese government has the ability and resolve to do everything necessary to protect our national interests and people's health and protect the sound growth of the oceanic fishing sector," said Wang.

