Highlights of men's doubles semifinals of table tennis at 19th Asian Games
Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China greet spectators after the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Nima Alamian Darounkolaei (R)/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon (L) of South Korea compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea and Chuang Chih-Yuan/Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon (L) of South Korea compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea and Chuang Chih-Yuan/Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon (L) of South Korea compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea and Chuang Chih-Yuan/Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Chuang Chih-Yuan (R)/Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea and Chuang Chih-Yuan/Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon (rear) of South Korea celebrate after the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea and Chuang Chih-Yuan/Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon (R) of South Korea compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea and Chuang Chih-Yuan/Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.