Highlights of men's doubles semifinals of table tennis at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 15:25, October 01, 2023

Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China greet spectators after the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Nima Alamian Darounkolaei (R)/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon (L) of South Korea compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea and Chuang Chih-Yuan/Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon (L) of South Korea compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea and Chuang Chih-Yuan/Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon (L) of South Korea compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea and Chuang Chih-Yuan/Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chuang Chih-Yuan (R)/Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea and Chuang Chih-Yuan/Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon (rear) of South Korea celebrate after the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea and Chuang Chih-Yuan/Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon (R) of South Korea compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea and Chuang Chih-Yuan/Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal of Table Tennis between Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China and Nima Alamian Darounkolaei/Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)