19th Asian Games: Canoe Sprint
Li Dongyin (C) of China competes during the Women's Kayak Single 500m Heat of Canoe Sprint at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Li Dongyin (1st R) of China prepares for the Women's Kayak Single 500m Heat of Canoe Sprint at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Bu Tingkai, Wang Congkang, Zhang Dong and Dong Yi (from L to R) of China compete during the Men's Kayak Four 500m Heat of Canoe Sprint at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Li Dongyin of China competes during the Women's Kayak Single 500m Heat of Canoe Sprint at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Team China pose for photos after the Men's Kayak Four 500m Heat of Canoe Sprint at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Lin Wenjun of China competes during Women's Canoe Single 200m Heat of Canoe Sprint at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
