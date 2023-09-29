Chinese romantic comedy "The Ex-Files 4: Marriage Plan" hits North American big screen

Xinhua) 11:47, September 29, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese romantic comedy film "The Ex-Files 4: Marriage Plan" opened Thursday in a limited theatrical release in North America.

The film is being released by CMC Pictures in Mandarin with English subtitles in over 100 selected theaters in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, Chicago, Houston, Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and a few other North American cities with a large overseas Chinese population.

Directed by Tian Yusheng, the fourth part of the popular Ex-Files franchise, one of the highest-grossing domestic romance franchises in China, sees the return of Han Geng and Zheng Kai, reprising their roles as two yuppie buddies. This time, the focus shifts from dating to marriage.

The film was released simultaneously in China on Sept. 28 as the country will be celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept. 29 and National Day on Oct. 1.

