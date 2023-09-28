Home>>
Airbus breaks ground on second China final assembly line
(Xinhua) 15:06, September 28, 2023
TIANJIN, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Airbus on Thursday broke ground on its second final assembly line in north China's Tianjin Municipality as the European aircraft manufacturer seeks expansion on the Chinese market.
The groundbreaking marks another milestone after Airbus signed an agreement on the project with Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Company Ltd. and Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. in April 2023.
The expansion project is planned to enter into service at the end of 2025, Airbus said in a statement.
