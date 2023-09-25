Home>>
Posters: Gloomy rhetoric on Chinese economy doomed to collapse
(People's Daily Online) 16:39, September 25, 2023
Editor's notes:
Various predictions of China's economic collapse have been constantly emerging. However, what has actually collapsed is not China's economy but rather these pessimistic narratives. Since the start of this year, despite global economic challenges and a complex external environment, China's economy has displayed consistent signs of recovery. Its robust resilience, considerable potential, and enduring vitality, along with the fundamental factors supporting China's sustainable economic growth, remain unwavering.
Source: China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
