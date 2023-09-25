Wang Shun breaks Asian record in 200m IM win at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua) 09:57, September 25, 2023

Wang Shun of China reacts after the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's swimming star Wang Shun led all the way to win the men's 200m individual medley at the Hangzhou Asian Games, setting a new Asian record here on Sunday.

Wang, the Tokyo Olympic champion in the event, touched home first in one minute and 54.62 seconds. Qin Haiyang, China's breaststroke specialist who secured three golds at the Fukuoka worlds in July, rallied to finish second in 1:57.41. Japan's Daiya Seto took third place with a time of 1:58.35.

"I am very happy to have such a good result at home," said Wang, a Hangzhou native. "A gold medal and an Asian record, all my efforts paid off."

Wang, who was the torchbearer at the Asian Games Opening Ceremony on Saturday, said the support from the audience gave him added motivation. "I felt motivated at the Opening Ceremony," he said. "I have been looking forward to the Asian Games for a long time because Hangzhou is my hometown."

"It's my fourth Asian Games," he added. "I still remember the first time in Guangzhou."

Wang Shun of China competes during the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)

Wang Shun of China competes during the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)

Wang Shun of China reacts after the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Wang Shun of China reacts after the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Wang Shun of China reacts after the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)