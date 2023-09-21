China's Jiangxi Province presented at event in Bulgaria

Artists perform a traditional Chinese opera in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sept. 20, 2023.

SOFIA, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangxi Province was the subject of a presentation held at the China Cultural Center here on Wednesday. Beyond a general introduction, the event was aimed at encouraging exchanges.

Representatives of Bulgarian media circles, tourism businesses, and other professionals in attendance also learned about traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), could taste Chinese tea, and could visit a thematic photo exhibition and an exhibition of porcelain products.

On the sidelines of the event, representatives of China's Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and of Bulgaria's Multi-Profile Hospital "Uni Hospital" based in the town of Panagyurishte near the capital Sofia signed a cooperation agreement.

Ye Jianchun, governor of Jiangxi Province, said he sincerely hoped that the event provided a new opportunity and a new starting point to bring exchanges and cooperation to a new level.

Ye said that especially since Jiangxi and Sofia District officially established twinning relations in December 2020, the exchanges and cooperation between them continued to expand, and the friendship between people continued to deepen.

Julian Lekov, governor of Sofia District, said that he and Ye signed on Wednesday morning an agreement reaffirming the desire for partnership between Sofia District and Jiangxi Province.

Lekov said that the agreement laid the foundation for a future partnership between five of the municipalities in Sofia District and Jiangxi Province.

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun, who also attended the event, said he sincerely hoped that it would boost interpersonal and cultural exchanges between Bulgaria, Jiangxi and China, and advance economic and social cooperation and development between the two countries.

"The event was extremely interesting, very useful for those present there and for Bulgaria in general, because they introduced us to the history, culture and present day of Jiangxi Province," Snezhana Todorova, president of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists, told Xinhua.

It was exciting, beautiful and perfectly organized, Todorova added.

Representatives of China's Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and of Bulgaria's Multi-Profile Hospital "Uni Hospital" sign a cooperation agreement in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sept. 20, 2023.

People visit an exhibition of Chinese porcelain products in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sept. 20, 2023.

A staff member demonstrates a Chinese tea ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sept. 20, 2023.

