China to join Guinea to safeguard interests of developing countries: VP
UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said here Tuesday that China is ready to work with Guinea to keep supporting each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and jointly safeguarding the interests of developing countries.
Han made the pledge when meeting with Guinea's interim President Mamady Doumbouya on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Guinea is the first sub-Saharan African country to establish diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China, he said.
The people of China and Guinea enjoy a long-term sincere friendship, and there is huge potential for practical cooperation between the two countries, the Chinese vice president said.
China appreciates Guinea's participation in the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative and stands ready to work with Guinea to carry forward their traditional friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation as well as deepen and solidify bilateral relations, Han added.
