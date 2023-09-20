China intensifies measures against money laundering crimes

September 20, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have released a guideline to strengthen cooperation between supervisory, procuratorial and police departments in combating money laundering in the handling of embezzlement and bribery crimes.

The guideline was collaboratively issued by the National Commission of Supervision, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security.

When investigating embezzlement and bribery cases, supervisory organs shall determine the ownership, source, and destination of property involved and profits derived from it. They should promptly pass on leads or information related to money laundering crimes to public security organs, according to the document.

Public security authorities shall combat money laundering and underground banking crimes lawfully, dismantle criminal organizations and gangs, block illicit fund channels, and recover the proceeds of crimes, it said.

The procuratorial authorities shall fulfill their legal oversight responsibilities by strengthening supervision over the filing, investigation, and trial proceedings of money laundering criminal cases.

The three departments can hold consultations on major cases, leveraging technologies including big data to enhance interdepartmental collaboration in case handling, according to the guideline.

