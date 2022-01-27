Home>>
China launches 3-year action plan to crack down on money laundering
(Xinhua) 10:47, January 27, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in China have initiated a three-year action plan to combat money laundering, with the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) leading the campaign.
The action plan, released by the PBOC, the MPS and nine other government departments, called for coordination and consultation among departments to crack down on all kinds of money laundering activities.
The plan also proposes to improve the risk prevention and control mechanism against money laundering and effectively safeguard national security, social stability, economic development and the interests of the people.
The three-year campaign, starting from the beginning of 2022, will continue till the end of 2024.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Suspect in money laundering case repatriated to China
- Hong Kong Customs cracks down on money laundering syndicate involving over 32 mln USD
- Chinese institutions fined 189 mln yuan for money laundering
- China's securities regulator to enhance crackdown on money laundering
- UK estate agents targeted in money laundering crackdown
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.