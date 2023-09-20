Home>>
Representatives from over 110 countries to attend 3rd Belt and Road forum
(Xinhua) 08:08, September 20, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from more than 110 countries have confirmed that they will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in October, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.
Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked about the preparations for the event.
Mao said the event includes the opening ceremony, three high-level forums on connectivity, green development and digital economy, and another six forums featuring smooth trade, people-to-people exchanges, think-tank exchanges and other topics.
Preparations for the forum are going smoothly, Mao said.
