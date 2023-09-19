Home>>
Ten "comfort women" still living on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 09:39, September 19, 2023
SHANGHAI, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland has ten surviving "comfort women" to date, said the Research Center for Comfort Women at Shanghai Normal University on Monday.
The term refers to victims forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops during World War II.
Three "comfort women" died in central China's Hunan Province and south China's Hainan Province in August and September.
The center has set up a fund for "comfort women" research and assistance, which assists the victims and supports relevant research.
Previous research showed some 400,000 women in Asia were forced to be "comfort women" for the Japanese army during World War II, and nearly half were Chinese.
