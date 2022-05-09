77th anniversary of end of World War II commemorated in Berlin
A woman presents flowers near a tank to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, known as Victory in Europe Day, at German-Russian Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany, on May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Flowers are presented on the wheel of a tank to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, known as Victory in Europe Day, at German-Russian Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany, on May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
People present flowers near a tank to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, known as Victory in Europe Day, at German-Russian Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany, on May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
