77th anniversary of end of World War II commemorated in Berlin

Xinhua) 09:36, May 09, 2022

A woman presents flowers near a tank to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, known as Victory in Europe Day, at German-Russian Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany, on May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Flowers are presented on the wheel of a tank to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, known as Victory in Europe Day, at German-Russian Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany, on May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People present flowers near a tank to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, known as Victory in Europe Day, at German-Russian Museum in Berlin, capital of Germany, on May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

