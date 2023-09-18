China's R&D spending exceeds 3 trln yuan in 2022

Xinhua) 14:48, September 18, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's total expenditure on research and development (R&D) exceeded 3 trillion yuan (about 418.2 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, up 10.1 percent year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

China's R&D spending jumped 7.7 percent last year at constant prices, higher than the 7-percent R&D annual growth target set for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), said Zhang Qilong, a statistician with the bureau.

China's total spending on R&D accounted for 2.54 percent of its gross domestic product last year, up 0.11 percentage points from the previous year.

R&D spending of enterprises contributed to 84 percent of the country's R&D growth, up 4.6 percentage points from a year earlier.

Investment in basic research continued to grow last year, topping 200 billion yuan and accounting for 6.57 percent of the total R&D spending.

China will continue to encourage local authorities to increase R&D spending and improve the efficiency of capital utilization, Zhang said.

