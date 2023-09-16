China's top legislator meets Cambodian PM

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Beijing on Friday.

Zhao spoke highly of good neighborliness and lasting friendship enjoyed by China and Cambodia. He told Hun Manet how China has unswervingly followed the whole-process people's democracy and a development path suited to China's national conditions. He stressed that China respects and supports the democratic path chosen by the Cambodian people.

The NPC is willing to work with the Cambodian National Assembly and Senate to implement the key consensus between the leaders of the two countries, strengthen exchanges of the two countries' legislative bodies at all levels, provide legal support for enhanced and fruitful Belt and Road cooperation, cement public support for generations of friendship, and push for greater development of China-Cambodia comprehensive strategic partnership, said Zhao.

Hun Manet expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government and people for their long-term valuable support for Cambodia's economic and social development.

The new Cambodian government will continue to firmly pursue a friendly policy towards China, deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields and consolidate the building of a Cambodia-China community with a shared future, he said.

