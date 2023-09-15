Asia's first tandem wingsuit jump performed in Central China

(People's Daily App) 15:01, September 15, 2023

French wingsuit pilot Vincent Descols and Chinese mountaineer Luo Jing performed a successful tandem wingsuit jump over the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, on Thursday. The duo jumped out of a helicopter at an altitude of 4,300 meters, dived at top speed for five seconds and then flew in a wingsuit at 230 kilometers per hour before opening the parachute at 1,600 meters. The faster flying speed caused by the superposition of their weight required high coordination, making it an innovation and challenge for wingsuit flying. (Edited by Cui Jiarong and Lou Qingqing; Footage provided by Tianmen Mountain National Park Service)

