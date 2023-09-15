China's industrial output up 4.5 pct in August

September 15, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 4.5 percent year on year in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday.

From January to August, industrial output rose 3.9 percent year on year, according to the NBS.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.79 million U.S. dollars).

