China's industrial output up 3.7 pct in July

Xinhua) 11:07, August 15, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 3.7 percent year on year in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.

From January to July, industrial output rose 3.8 percent year on year, according to the NBS.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.79 million U.S. dollars).

