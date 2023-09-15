Mexico expresses "great concern" after U.S. DACA program declared unconstitutional

Xinhua) 11:13, September 15, 2023

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Mexico has expressed its "great concern" over a decision by the Federal Court for the Southern District of Texas in the United States to declare the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unconstitutional.

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement issued Wednesday night and disseminated Thursday on social media that it took "note of the decision with great concern," noting it "impacts more than 580,000 people, the vast majority Mexican."

DACA is a program that grants undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children permission to live and work lawfully.

The ministry announced it will promptly work to inform and provide consular protection, legal assistance and advice on the situation to DACA beneficiaries and their families.

Judge Andrew Hanen, of the Texas court, rejected on Wednesday an appeal from President Joe Biden's government and again declared DACA illegal. The ruling is expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court.

DACA has been the subject of several political controversies. In 2017, then U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to end the program but faced legal challenges that ordered it to be reactivated.

