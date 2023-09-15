Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges

Xinhua) 11:06, September 15, 2023

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges after a planned plea deal collapsed.

Hunter Biden, 53, was accused of concealing his drug use during a gun purchase in October 2018, according to the indictment filed in a federal court in Delaware.

Three criminal counts of charges are related to Hunter Biden's alleged false statements in the purchase of a firearm and illegal gun possession. He will face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

The indictment came after a planned plea deal between Hunter Biden's lawyer and U.S. Attorney and special counsel David Weiss, a Republican appointee, collapsed in July.

Hunter Biden has also been under investigation for his foreign business dealings.

The legal troubles that Hunter Biden faces have cast a shadow over his father's reelection campaign, as congressional Republicans are seeking to connect the Democratic president to alleged wrongdoing by his son in an impeachment inquiry opened two days ago.

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that the House Oversight Committee's investigation had found a "culture of corruption" around the Biden family as Republicans probed the business dealings of Hunter Biden, from before the president took office in 2021.

"These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives," McCarthy said, adding that he had directed House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)