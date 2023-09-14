U.S. CPI rises 0.6 pct in August

Xinhua) 14:02, September 14, 2023

Customers shop at a supermarket in Foster City, California, the United States, Sept. 13, 2023. The U.S. Department of Labor reported Wednesday that U.S. consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of inflation, rose 0.6 percent in August, its biggest monthly gain in 2023; and 3.7 percent from a year ago. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

Customers shop at a supermarket in Foster City, California, the United States, Sept. 13, 2023. The U.S. Department of Labor reported Wednesday that U.S. consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of inflation, rose 0.6 percent in August, its biggest monthly gain in 2023; and 3.7 percent from a year ago. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

Customers shop at a supermarket in Foster City, California, the United States, Sept. 13, 2023. The U.S. Department of Labor reported Wednesday that U.S. consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of inflation, rose 0.6 percent in August, its biggest monthly gain in 2023; and 3.7 percent from a year ago. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

Customers shop at a supermarket in Foster City, California, the United States, Sept. 13, 2023. The U.S. Department of Labor reported Wednesday that U.S. consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of inflation, rose 0.6 percent in August, its biggest monthly gain in 2023; and 3.7 percent from a year ago. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

Customers shop at a supermarket in Foster City, California, the United States, Sept. 13, 2023. The U.S. Department of Labor reported Wednesday that U.S. consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of inflation, rose 0.6 percent in August, its biggest monthly gain in 2023; and 3.7 percent from a year ago. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)