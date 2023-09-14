Home>>
Pope Francis' special envoy to visit China: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 13:18, September 14, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is coming to China as Pope Francis' special envoy to seek peace in Ukraine, saying China is ready to work with all sides and continue to play a constructive role in deescalating the situation.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily news briefing when answering a relevant query.
Mao added that Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs, will meet with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi.
"On the Ukraine issue, China is always committed to promoting peace talks. We stand ready to work with all sides and continue to play a constructive role in deescalating the situation," said Mao.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ukraine says it breaches Russia's first defense line in south
- Russia thwarts Ukraine's drone attack on Moscow: defense ministry
- China, S. Africa support dialogue in resolving Ukraine crisis
- Ukrainian drone hits Russian railway station in Kursk, injuring 5
- Ukraine loses up to 310 soldiers in Donetsk direction in past day, says Russian Defense Ministry
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.