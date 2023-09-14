New sci-tech park to gain traction

08:38, September 14, 2023 By WANG XU in Shenzhen, Guangdong ( China Daily

An aerial view shows Shenzhen Park in the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone in Guangdong province. LIANG XU/XINHUA

Guangdong to enhance ties with HKSAR, support for Hetao zone

The development of Shenzhen Park in the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone will soon gain traction as Guangdong province is integrating resources of different departments and administrations to fulfill its commitment to building the park into a platform that attracts top innovation resources from around the world.

During a Tuesday news conference in Shenzhen, Zhu Wei, deputy director of the Guangdong provincial development and reform commission, outlined four main tasks for the development of Shenzhen Park — promoting international scientific and technological innovation through collaboration with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, establishing the park as an internationally competitive industrial pilot production base and creating an internationalized mechanism for scientific and technological innovation.

"Shenzhen Park plays a unique role as a platform and channel due to its advantageous geographical location between Hong Kong's northern metropolitan area and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Corridor," Zhu said.

The park could also benefit from the strong innovation vitality supported by Shenzhen's robust industrial innovation capabilities and the research capabilities of Hong Kong universities, he added.

Wu Shiwen, deputy director of the sci-tech department of Guangdong, said a team has been formed to spur scientific and technological innovation cooperation between the province and the HKSAR, with the total allocation of research funds from the provincial finance department exceeding 370 million yuan ($50.8 million). In addition, some major sci-tech infrastructure, such as the China Spallation Neutron Source, and other supportive resources are now available for Hong Kong and Macao researchers.

Zhang Ke, deputy head of Customs in Guangdong, said they will provide precise assistance to scientific research institutions and enterprises in the cooperation zone.

"We have actively engaged with research institutions and companies to learn and address issues and concerns, such as registration and account establishment," Zhang said.

The State Council, China's Cabinet, unveiled a plan last month to boost the high-quality development of Shenzhen Park in the Hetao sci-tech zone, which is jointly being developed by Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

"So far, 10 major platforms, mostly various research institutes, and 10 major Hong Kong university research projects have settled in Shenzhen Park and more than 150 high-end science and innovation projects are being implemented in the park, which has formed industrial advantages in information technology, quantum technology and biopharmaceuticals," said Huang Min, executive vice-mayor of Shenzhen.

"Shenzhen has prepared a total of 800,000 square meters of space for research and industrial use, and 11 industrial parks have begun operations in Shenzhen Park."

Yi Yang in Shenzhen contributed to this story.

