World witnessing rise of new model of relations within emerging multipolar system: Putin

Xinhua) 10:06, September 13, 2023

VLADIVOSTOK, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- A new model of relations is emerging within the entire multipolar world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said here Tuesday during his speech at the plenary session of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"A new model of relations and integration is being born, which does not follow Western patterns, and is created for the elite ... but for all of humanity, for the entire functioning and developing multipolar world," Putin said.

"Within this model (of relations) there is a creative energy, there is openness, and a results-based focus," which all enhance the competitive advantage of the Asia-Pacific region, he said.

This will be a key factor that will determine the region's role as a global leader with regard to economic growth, he said.

Russia's trade turnover with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region had increased by 13.7 percent last year, and by 18.3 percent in the first half of this year, he noted.

"I hope that our trade with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region and our economic relations ... will continue to develop," Putin said, adding that Russia, including the country's Far Eastern regions, are open to strengthening trade ties and cooperation.

The Russian Far East city of Vladivostok welcomed thousands of participants for the 8th EEF on Sunday to promote economic and cultural exchanges among the regions of the Asia-Pacific.

The four-day EEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. Themed "On the Way to Cooperation, Peace and Prosperity," it has served as an important venue for dialogue among politicians, business executives and experts for Far East development and regional cooperation.

