Home>>
Heavy machinery transported overhead at Baihetan Hydropower Station construction site
(People's Daily App) 14:50, September 12, 2023
With the help of heavy duty cable cranes erected on the cliffs above the Jinsha River, Chinese workers are able to transport cranes, tip lorries, cement mixers and an array of heavy machinery to facilitate the construction of the Baihetan Hydropower Station in Southwest China.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New pumped-storage hydropower station in east China begins construction
- Three Gorges hydropower station generates over 100 bln kWh of electricity in 2021
- China's mega hydropower station generates 38.9 bln kWh of electricity in 2021
- Massive hydropower station to help China's growth
- New power unit goes operational at major hydropower station
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.