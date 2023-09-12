Heavy machinery transported overhead at Baihetan Hydropower Station construction site

(People's Daily App) 14:50, September 12, 2023

With the help of heavy duty cable cranes erected on the cliffs above the Jinsha River, Chinese workers are able to transport cranes, tip lorries, cement mixers and an array of heavy machinery to facilitate the construction of the Baihetan Hydropower Station in Southwest China.

