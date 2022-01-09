Three Gorges hydropower station generates over 100 bln kWh of electricity in 2021
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 10, 2021 shows the scenery of the Three Gorges Reservoir in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
WUHAN, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Three Gorges Hydroelectric Power Station on China's Yangtze River has generated 103.6 billion kWh of electricity in 2021, according to the China Three Gorges Corporation.
The clean energy it produced is estimated to be equivalent to the electricity generated by 31.8 million tonnes of standard coal, respectively reducing carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide emissions by 86.9 million tonnes and 19,400 tonnes, said Chen Hui, head of the Three Gorges hydroelectric plant.
In 2020, the hydropower station had generated 111.8 billion kWh of electricity, beating the previous world record for hydropower generation of 103.098 billion kWh set by Brazil's Itaipu hydroelectric plant in 2016.
With 34 hydropower generating units, the hydropower station has a generating capacity of 22.5 million kilowatts.
