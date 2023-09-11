Home>>
China's yuan loans expand by 1.36 trillion yuan in August
(Xinhua) 14:02, September 11, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 1.36 trillion yuan (about 188.63 billion U.S. dollars) in August, central bank data showed Monday.
The amount was 86.8 billion yuan more than that seen in August last year, according to data from the People's Bank of China.
The yuan-denominated loans expanded by 17.44 trillion yuan in the first eight months of the year, according to the data.
