Home>>
Bank of China reports accelerated growth in domestic yuan-denominated loans in H1
(Xinhua) 09:29, August 31, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Bank of China saw accelerated growth in domestic yuan-denominated loans in the first half of the year, according to the bank on Wednesday.
During the period, domestic yuan-denominated loans increased by 1.46 trillion yuan (about 203.3 billion U.S. dollars) from the end of 2022, the bank said, with that expansion hitting a record high.
The interest rate of the loans fell 43 basis points year on year, the bank noted.
To meet the needs of the real economy, it will continue to expand the scale of new loans and improve the stability and sustainability of the growth of loans, according to the bank.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's housing ministry proposes eased restriction on first-home buyer identification
- China's lending rate drops amid strengthened policies to boost economy
- China's one-year LPR drops Monday
- China's central bank provides 35-bln-yuan new loan targeting diaster-hit regions
- China's central bank favors downward interest rates for individual housing loans
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.