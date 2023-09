We Are China

Pic story of special education teacher in S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:26, September 11, 2023

Fu Yaohui gives a class at Hainan (Haikou) Special School in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Yaohui is a teacher at the special education school in Haikou. Since 2004, Fu has been engaged in special education for students with intellectual disabilities, cultivating their basic skills to adapt to life.

Every day, Fu arrives at school early and accompanies the students with patience and encouragement. "I want my students to be self-reliant," she said. In order to achieve this goal, she tries her best to help these children, so that they can succeed in their studies and better integrate into society.

Fu Yaohui gives a class at Hainan (Haikou) Special School in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Yaohui helps a student comb hair at Hainan (Haikou) Special School in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Yaohui gives a class at Hainan (Haikou) Special School in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Yaohui teaches a student to read at Hainan (Haikou) Special School in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Yaohui (R) helps as a student writes at Hainan (Haikou) Special School in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Yaohui (front) prepares for a class at Hainan (Haikou) Special School in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Yaohui gives a class at Hainan (Haikou) Special School in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Yaohui (R) talks with students and their families at Hainan (Haikou) Special School in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Yaohui gives a class at Hainan (Haikou) Special School in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Yaohui (C) talks with a student's parent after class at Hainan (Haikou) Special School in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Yaohui (L) and her colleague Meng Fan distribute cakes to students and their families at Hainan (Haikou) Special School in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Yaohui (R) gives a high-five to a student during class at Hainan (Haikou) Special School in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Yaohui (back) instructs as students clean their tableware after a meal at Hainan (Haikou) Special School in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

