Chinese premier calls for strengthening confidence, expectations for future
(Xinhua) 16:01, September 10, 2023
NEW DELHI, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The world is undergoing a difficult period of complex and volatile development, and as the difficulties intensify, there is an increasing need to strengthen confidence and enhance expectations for the future, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday.
The yearning for a better future has always been the beacon that leads mankind forward, Li said at the third session of the 18th G20 Summit.
