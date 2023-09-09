Highlights of 2023 World Rowing Championship
Japan's Chiaki Tomita competes during Lightweight Women's Single Sculls Final B race at the 2023 World Rowing Championship in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Japan's Naoki Furuta competes during Lightweight Men's Single Sculls Final B race at the
2023 World Rowing Championship in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Gold medalist Ireland's Siobhan Mccrohan (C), silver medalist Mexico's Kenia Lechuga (L) and bronze medalist United States' Sophia Luwis pose for photo during medal ceremony for Lightweight Women's Single Sculls at the 2023 World Rowing Championship in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Japan's Ryuta Arakawa competes during men's single sculls semifinal race at the 2023 World Rowing Championship in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Switzerland's Andri Struzina competes during Lightweight Men's Single Sculls Final race at the 2023 World Rowing Championship in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
