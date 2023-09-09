Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Xinhua) 10:20, September 09, 2023

Palestinian protesters run to take cover from tear gas canisters during clashes with Israeli soldiers following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Kufr Qadoom, near Nablus, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Kufr Qadoom, near Nablus, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Palestinian people run to take cover from tear gas canisters during clashes with Israeli soldiers following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Kufr Qadoom, near Nablus, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli soldiers following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Kufr Qadoom, near Nablus, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

