Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli soldiers in West Bank
Palestinian protesters run to take cover from tear gas canisters during clashes with Israeli soldiers following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Kufr Qadoom, near Nablus, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Kufr Qadoom, near Nablus, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
Palestinian people run to take cover from tear gas canisters during clashes with Israeli soldiers following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Kufr Qadoom, near Nablus, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli soldiers following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Kufr Qadoom, near Nablus, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Kufr Qadoom, near Nablus, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
Photos
