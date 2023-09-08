Improving ecology allows endangered crested ibises to thrive in Hanyin, NW China

September 08, 2023

Thanks to the continuous improvement in the local ecological environment, more than 110 crested ibises, an endangered bird species under first-class state protection in China, have been found in Hanyin county, Ankang city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

More than 20 crested ibises were recently seen foraging along the banks of Yuehe River, which is considered the "mother river" of Hanyin county. The river provides abundant food sources and ideal living conditions for crested ibises, thanks to the exceptional natural environment.

Since crested ibises were found for the first time in Hanyin county in 2010, the county has made great efforts to protect the endangered species. It has established habitats for crested ibises, hired more staff for ranger teams of crested ibis protection stations, and employed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and video surveillance, among other devices and technologies, to enhance the inspection and monitoring of the habitats and activities of crested ibis.

The county government has also intensified publicity for wildlife protection to guide farmers to stop using pesticides and chemical fertilizers, and instead use organic fertilizers. These efforts have created favorable ecological conditions for the propagation of crested ibises across the county.

