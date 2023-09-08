Chinese vice premier calls on central SOEs to contribute more to Tibet's development

Xinhua) 13:51, September 08, 2023

LHASA, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing called on centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to contribute more to the long-term peace and stability and the high-quality development of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected Nyingchi and Lhasa from Tuesday to Thursday. During the inspection tour, he visited construction sites of major energy and transport projects undertaken by central SOEs, learned about their progress and met with workers in factories and workshops.

More efforts should be made to accelerate the construction of power, telecom and transportation infrastructure, support Tibet in fostering advantageous industries and accelerating its green transformation, and support Tibet in consolidating and expanding the achievements in poverty alleviation, Zhang said.

During the inspection, Zhang also examined workplace safety standards and measures to guard against geological disasters.

As the region is vulnerable to flooding, landslides and debris flows, local authorities should comprehensively screen for hazards on construction sites and at tourist attractions to fend off and contain major disasters and accidents, Zhang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)