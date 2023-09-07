Home>>
Shifting the blame
By Luo Jie (China Daily) 13:38, September 07, 2023
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. announces 1 bln USD in new aid for Ukraine as Blinken visits Kiev
- U.S. federal judge orders Texas to remove floating barriers on U.S.-Mexico border river
- Study finds climate change imperils U.S. farmworkers
- Xinhua think tank report reveals perils of U.S. military hegemony
- U.S. military hegemony backfires: report
- U.S. military hegemony breaches international law and order: report
- U.S. military hegemony tramples on other countries' sovereignty: report
- U.S. military hegemony causes humanitarian disasters worldwide: report
- Shooting in U.S. Washington state leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
- Increasing COVID-19 cases raise anxiety at start of new school year in U.S.
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.