Shooting in U.S. Washington state leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
(Xinhua) 14:00, September 06, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A shooting at a park in Lynnwood, northwestern U.S. state of Washington, late Monday night left one person dead and two others injured, police said.
The Lynnwood Police Department said four people were involved in the shooting, which occurred at Lynndale Park, the city's largest park.
In a statement, the department said there's no danger to the public and that officials believe the shooting "is an isolated incident."
Police haven't detailed what led to the shooting, and it is not known immediately whether anyone was arrested.
