U.S. military hegemony breaches international law and order: report

Xinhua) 14:11, September 06, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The United States, relying on its military hegemony, has consistently violated the basic principles of international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and has deliberately acted against them, said a report published on Tuesday.

The report, titled Origins, Facts and Perils of U.S. Military Hegemony, was released by Xinhua Institute, the think tank of Xinhua News Agency. It outlines the formation of the U.S. military hegemony, summarizes the means Washington adopted to maintain it, and delves into its perils.

The prohibition of the unlawful use of force or threat of force, a fundamental principle of international law, has been consistently ignored by the United States, a country that has repeatedly and brazenly launched wars against sovereign countries, said the report.

The creation of an independent U.S. Space Force and the establishment of a Space Command have accelerated the testing of U.S. space weapons and military exercises, seriously contradicting the concept of the peaceful use of space, it said.

Moreover, scandals of systemic prisoner abuse at the Guantanamo Bay prison proved the U.S. military has trampled on the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, it added.

The Biological Weapons Convention was opened for signature in 1972 and entered into force in 1975, with 185 States Parties and four Signatory States now. It serves as the foundation of global governance for biological security.

However, the United States, as one of the States Parties to the Convention, has been conducting dangerous biological experiments in countries such as South Korea and engaging in human experimentation in its own country for a long time, said the report.

Since the 1980s, the United States withdrew from 17 international organizations or agreements, including the UN Human Rights Council, the World Health Organization, UNESCO, the Paris Agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Arms Trade Treaty, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and the Open Skies Treaty, according to the report.

The United States has habitually been selective in its approach to international laws, norms and organizations, complying when they serve its interests and withdrawing when they do not, it added.

