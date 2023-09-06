China maintains flooding, typhoon emergency response levels in Guangdong, Fujian

Xinhua) 13:05, September 06, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Tuesday made the decision to continue its Level-III emergency response to flooding and typhoons in Fujian and Guangdong.

Typhoon Haikui, the 11th typhoon of the year as counted by China's meteorological authorities, made landfall in Fujian's Dongshan and Guangdong's Raoping on Tuesday morning, bringing downpours and gales to the country's eastern and southern coasts. Wusuli River in northeast China also faces serious challenges.

During a Tuesday meeting held by the headquarters, the Ministry of Emergency Management and several other government agencies, local authorities in southern regions were urged to take measures to guard against rainstorms, strengthen their management of fishing boats and offshore wind power facilities, and eliminate safety loopholes at dams and dikes.

Also at the meeting, northern regions were asked to improve their monitoring and early warning procedures, and to evacuate those affected in good time.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)