Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in east, south China

Xinhua) 09:31, September 05, 2023

GUANGZHOU/FUZHOU, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Haikui, the 11th typhoon of this year, made landfall in the coastal areas of east China's Fujian Province and south China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The typhoon landed in the coastal areas of Dongshan County of Fujian at around 5:20 a.m. and Raoping County of Guangdong at about 6:45 a.m., bringing gales of up to 20 and 18 meters per second near its center, respectively, the meteorological observatories of Fujian and Guangdong said.

Haikui is expected to move westward at 10 to 15 km per hour and gradually weaken, according to the Guangdong meteorological observatory.

The typhoon made landfall on Taiwan Island on Sunday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)