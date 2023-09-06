Thai new PM, cabinet sworn in before king

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (front) and his cabinet ministers meet with media at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 5, 2023. Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday were sworn in before King Maha Vajiralongkorn, following the royal endorsement of the new portfolios last week. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

BANGKOK, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday were sworn in before King Maha Vajiralongkorn, following the royal endorsement of the new portfolios last week.

Srettha and 33 cabinet members under the Pheu Thai Party-led government recited the oath of allegiance before an audience with the king at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok.

Six deputy prime ministers from four major parties in the coalition, including Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai, Palang Pracharath, and the United Thai Nation, attended the ceremony, along with other cabinet ministers and their deputies.

Speaking at the government house after the swearing-in ceremony, Srettha said, "This government is a people's government. Every cabinet member is here today as a representative of the people."

"We are determined to solve many problems and will work tirelessly to address people's needs," he said.

Srettha, who also serves as finance minister, said his cabinet will hold a special meeting on Wednesday in preparation for the policy statement address to the parliament scheduled for next Monday, and the cabinet will officially convene next Tuesday.

Srettha was elected as the Southeast Asian nation's new prime minister in August in a parliamentary vote. His 11-party coalition government includes major parties from the administration of former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The Pheu Thai Party came second in the general elections in May after the Move Forward Party. It initially supported Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as the new prime minister, but pulled out and formed its own coalition after Pita failed to secure necessary support in the previous two bicameral sittings of the Thai parliament.

