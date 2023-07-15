Wang Yi meets Thai deputy PM on ties

JAKARTA, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Friday met here with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and exchanged views on bilateral ties as well as the Myanmar issue.

Don spoke highly of Thailand-China friendship and was glad to see the continuous advancement of all-round cooperation and increasingly close exchanges in various fields between the two countries.

Wang, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said China and Thailand are one family. The building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future has a solid social and popular foundation and has received strong support from the ruling and opposition parties across the political spectrum, he said.

China is ready to strengthen strategic communication with Thailand, consolidate their friendship and expand cooperation, safeguard the common interests of both sides, as well as regional peace and stability and the basic norms governing international relations, Wang said.

Regarding the Myanmar issue, Don briefed Wang on his recent trip to Myanmar and said he hoped China will continue to play an important role in promoting a political solution to the Myanmar issue.

Wang said China supports the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to resolve the Myanmar issue in its own way, rise above external distractions, and work out a roadmap acceptable to all parties.

China appreciates Thailand's proactive approach and its latest progress on the Myanmar issue, Wang said, adding that China always stands for maintaining ASEAN unity and cooperation, supports ASEAN community building, and will continue to play a constructive role in its own way.

