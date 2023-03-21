Thai House of Representatives dissolved ahead of general election

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (front) delivers a speech to media at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, March 20, 2023. Thailand announced on Monday that the House of Representatives has been dissolved, paving the way for a general election within two months, according to a royal decree. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

BANGKOK, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Thailand announced on Monday that the House of Representatives has been dissolved, paving the way for a general election within two months, according to a royal decree.

As the prime minister informed the King that the House of Representatives has been performing its duties since 2019. It is expedient to dissolve the House of Representatives to hold a new general election of members of the House of Representatives, wrote the royal decree, which has been royally endorsed.

The general election of the 500-member House of Representatives will be held earliest in 45 days or latest in 60 days from Monday, according to the announcement released on the royal Thai government gazette website.

The House of Representatives was formed after the 2019 general election, with its four-year term scheduled to end on March 23.

