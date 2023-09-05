U.S. First Lady tests positive for COVID-19

Xinhua) 13:23, September 05, 2023

HOUSTON, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night, said her communications director Elizabeth Alexander in a statement.

"This evening, the first lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware," said the statement.

After Jill Biden's positive test, President Joe Biden was administered a test yielding a negative result, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The White House added the president would continue testing regularly this week and be monitored for symptoms.

The 72-year-old first lady contracted COVID-19 while vacationing in South Carolina in August last year. President Biden also tested positive last summer in July.

