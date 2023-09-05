Abbas calls on U.S. to end sanctions, build normal relations with Palestine

Xinhua) 13:14, September 05, 2023

RAMALLAH, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday called on the United States to end all sanctions imposed on the Palestinians and build normal relations with Palestine, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Abbas made the remarks when receiving a phone call from U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during which the two sides discussed the latest developments in Palestine and ways to strengthen bilateral relations, including reopening the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem and the Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington, said the report.

He also demanded the U.S. administration accept Palestine's endeavor to obtain full membership in the United Nations by a Security Council decision, it added.

Besides, Abbas said Israeli forces and settlers are undermining the two-state solution and destroying all chances of achieving peace by conducting aggressive practices, urging the need to oblige the Israeli authorities to stop all these violations, the WAFA reported.

